While Gov. Laura Kelly has signed an executive order mandating face coverings for all students, faculty and staff when schools reopen, the state is moving away from providing those masks, Reno County’s Emergency Management Director said on Tuesday.

"Something that is coming down the pike that is going to change for those schools is, before they were able to request any supplies through the county including masks and face coverings, anything they could not readily get," said Adam Weishaar. "Since the past week, it’s not quite as easy for school districts to request supplies through the county. It’s the same rule for long-term care facilities."

They can still make such a request, Weishaar said, but must show they were unable to fulfill their need through private vendors before a request will be fulfilled. And then the order will likely only be partially met.

"USD 308 had four vendors they reached out to, to ask for face coverings," he said. "Then when they requested from the state, they fulfilled only 20 percent of the request."

"It’s something we see coming. The state does not want support school districts or long-term care like in the past. They want them to take care of themselves more than rely on the county or the state for that."

At the same time, however, Weishaar said, commercial masks will probably not be required.

"There are so many options," he said. "Cloth, paper, there’s a plethora. So we’re looking at a shortage that is not really a shortage. But, if you gin out an order for 250,000 to a half-million masks, it could be some time before those start trickling in."

"I truly believe people sending their children to school will provide their own masks," he said. "It may come down to school board policy what they provide and how they’ll keep children safe."