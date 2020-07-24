Primary voting is underway. The public can vote with their mail-in ballots or in person at the county clerk’s office.

Early voting ends at noon, Aug. 3. The Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 315 S. Main, Ottawa, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Extended voting hours are available until 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and next Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Sample ballots can be found at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org by viewing your registration. There will be a link to the sample ballot in the middle of the page. Please contact the clerk's office for any questions at 785-229-3410.

The Board of County Commissioners will canvas the vote on Aug. 10.