New cases of COVID-19 jumped by 10 in the county since last reported on Friday.

The new numbers were posted Monday by the Ellis County Health Department.

This brings the total number of cases in the county since mid-March to 114, up from 104 on Friday.

There are now 27 active cases, down from 34 on Friday. Two people are in the hospital with the virus.

So far, 87 people have recovered from the virus, said the report. There have been 2,396 people test negative.

Ellis County has had one death, earlier this month.

The health department reports the numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on its web site at www.ellisco.net/693/Covid-19-Portal