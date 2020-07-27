Vote Berger

Good leaders are made from good people. Since his arrival in Reno County many years ago to serve on the faculty at Hutchinson Community College, Dr. Ed Berger has proved again and again what a good and honest person he is.

Whether it was as faculty member, dean of continuing education, president of the college or in his most recent role as state senator, Ed Beger has been first a great listener and then a man of action who improves the people and institution around him.

Reno and Kingman counties are fortunate to have someone of Ed Berger’s talent and integrity representing them in the Kansas Senate. We should enthusiastically re-elect Sen. Berger

Helen Unruh

Hutchinson

Dower for judge

We encourage you to do what is best and vote for Tad Dower for district judge.

Tad is experienced. He has appeared before the Kansas Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. His experience includes civil cases, property law, domestic law, estate planning, criminal defense and criminal prosecution.

Tad has been the Hutchinson Municipal Court Judge since 2007. On the bench he has developed a reputation for being a balanced listener - relying on the law, not emotions to decide cases. He understands the requirements of the position and is ready to fulfill them.

We have known Tad and his wife Mel for decades and have watched their children become productive adults. Please vote Tad Dower for district judge.

Wayne Unruh

Hutchinson

Truthfulness is under attack

Efforts are being made to defeat Mary Jo Taylor (R-Stafford) for the 33rd State Senate seat. That’s a mistake.

The argument is she voted for a $1.2 billion "tax hike" on middle class and poor Kansans. That’s misleading.

In 2012, Governor Brownback’s income tax phase-out eliminated taxes on "pass through" business formations. Brownback promised repeal would create tens of thousands of new jobs and bring prosperity, but he failed to tie the tax relief to job creation and deficits grew.

Tough decisions were needed, so the 2017 legislature had to restore fiscal integrity. Mary Jo campaigned on it and kept her word when she voted to support her district’s interests and growth.

Now truthfulness is under attack.

Mary Jo Taylor is a conservative, pro-business, strong on health care and she supports Larned State Hospital, one of the district’s largest employers. Re-elect her.

Ronald D. Smith

Larned

No hidden agendas

I have known Dr. Mark Steffen since I was in high school. Since then I have had the opportunity to do concrete work for him at their Hutchinson home and their Kingman County ranch. We check in with each other frequently to compare deer hunting stories as well.

Mark has always been the kind of guy that does exactly what he says he is going to do. No hidden agendas just get it done like he said he would. When he says less taxes and smaller government, I know he means it. I know my business will be better off with Dr. Mark Steffen as our Kansas State Senator.

Kyle Altvater

Hutchinson

Opposites

A letter in a recent Sunday edition by a die-hard Republican bashing Joe Biden caught my eye. True Biden is almost the exact opposite of the present so-called leader of our country. For example he doesn't lie with every breath, nor does he brag constantly about how great he is personally. I believe there are many both Republican and Democrat politicians who could fill the position of leader of our country. Just not the one we have now!!

Donna Rowland

Dodge City

Vote Dower

For more than thirty years, I have known and interacted (both professionally and personally) with both candidates for District Court Judge, Division II. They are my friends. However, I am supporting Thomas "Tad" Dower (Republican) for District Court Judge, Division II. I sincerely believe Tad is the clear choice.

Tad Dower currently serves as the Hutchinson’s Municipal Court Judge. Tad has been a prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney. He has more experience than his opponent and a broader and more informed perspective. Tad Dower has been involved in our community. Currently, he serves as an elected member of the USD 308 School Board.

In other elections, I supported the candidate who is Tad’s opponent in this race. However, given my knowledge and experience with both candidates, I earnestly believe that Tad is the better candidate. Reno County needs Tad Dower on the bench.

Greg Meredith

Hutchinson

Re-elect Berger

We are asking readers to join us in the August 4 primaries as we vote to re-elect Ed Berger to the Kansas Senate, 34th District.

Ed possesses extensive knowledge in areas important to all of us - like education - where he served 23 years as President of Hutchinson Community College perfecting skills of prudent management within the confines of budget limits.

But, just as importantly, as we have watched him serve his first term, we also have his skills in consensus building and collaboration as he listens and reacts to the interests of a broad range of people across all walks of life.

We strongly endorse Ed's candidacy and believe he will continue to build on his effectiveness as he serves us in a second term.

Mike & Angie Maloney

Kingman