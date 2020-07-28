Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, who recently arranged a special city council meeting to focus on police reform, called upon the community Tuesday to carry out that conversation "in a way that we can get somewhere."

This community has seen significant issues since the fatal September 2017 shooting of Dominique White by two Topeka police officers, the mayor said at the news conference she holds monthly with city manager Brent Trout.

"But we cannot continue demonizing the whole department," she said. "We have to make sure that we figure out a way that from this frustration comes good conversation so that we start changing policies. And good conversations don’t happen when we’re yelling at each other."

De La Isla said she and Trout were putting together the agenda for the special council meeting she has called focusing on police reform, which will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in the council chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

That meeting comes at a time when police are under increased scrutiny nationwide in the wake of incidents that include the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer who continued to kneel on his neck after he became unresponsive.

The public has every right to be upset about police abusing their powers, De La Isla said Tuesday.

"But let’s start using those emotions so that we can start moving forward," she said.

The mayor noted that Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran has sought to reach out to the community, including taking part in Black Lives Matter protests.

Trout said the local Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships council will hold a public forum and community discussion at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 and again at noon Aug. 13 in the first-floor conference room at the city’s Holliday Building, 620 S.E. Madison.

The meetings will be streamed live on the city government’s Facebook site and on City4, the city’s cable TV channel, said Molly Hadfield, the city’s media relations director.

De La Isla said she hoped the dialogue at those gatherings and at the Aug. 25 special council meeting would help bring this city "policies that we need to start working on together as a community."

She said Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala had asked that the Aug. 25 meeting include discussion of issues regarding the internal police auditor the city employs and about "qualified immunity."

Qualified immunity shields police officers and other government officials performing discretionary functions from liability for civil damages if their conduct doesn’t violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.