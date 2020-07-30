YODER — Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 17 at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.

The new officers were members of the 265th basic training class. The graduates, who began their training in January 2020, represented 16 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.

Ryan Morton, special agent with the Kansas Securities Commission, is the first anti-fraud investigator to graduate from KLETC.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

Graduates who granted permission to release their names are listed below by county and agency:

Finney

Mayra Canto, Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Ford

Jacqueline Ibarra, Dodge City Police Department

Marion

Zachariah Hudlin, Marion Police Department

Montgomery

Jodie Whitson, Coffeyville Police Department

Osage

Sasha Cason, Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Phillips

Jordan Kreller, Phillips County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt

Jarod Gilmore, Pratt Police Department

Reno

Levi Conard, Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Riley

Caitlyn Barker, Riley County Police Department

Richard Umble, Riley County Police Department

Rush

Damon Hardin, Rush County Sheriff’s Office

Sedgwick

Troy Carroll, Eastborough Police Department

Marcus Bunce, Haysville Police Department

Chase Carpenter, Haysville Police Department

Jordan Watson, Wichita State University Police Department

Shawnee

Ryan Morton, Kansas Securities Commissioner

Sherman

Timothy Wright, Goodland Police Department

Wyandotte

LeeRoy Carpio, Bonner Springs Police Department

Jordan Chronister, Bonner Springs Police Department

Dane Dugan, Bonner Springs Police Department