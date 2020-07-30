The USD 489 Board of Education voted 6-0 Thursday afternoon to start the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Citing concerns the COVID-19 virus could get worse and push school to virtual or remote learning later in September, administrators and teachers noted the importance of getting transition-year students — those entering Kindergarten, 6th grade and freshman year of high school — into their new schools with direct contact with teachers.

The USD 489 athletics calendar will follow that of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Administration and teachers said they will attempt to structure the year so that school is out in May.

Check hdnews.net and Sunday’s print edition for more.