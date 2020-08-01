The Community Foundation of Ellis is the recipient of a $12,500 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation supporting the Little Engine That Could project to restore and preserve Ellis’ railroad history.

The grant will help with repairs to the old train depot that was brought to Ellis from Penokee many years ago.

The train depot sits on the Ellis Railroad Museum property next to the newly constructed storage garage protecting the one-third scale replica of GM’s 1950s Aerotrain train, which provides leisure rides on a three-quarter mile-long track.

Funds are still needed to finish the project. Interested donors can call 785-726-2660 or visit the Ellis Community Foundation on Facebook for more information.