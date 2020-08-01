Voters should be aware that on Tuesday lines at Ellis County’s nine election polling sites may be a little longer than in years past, said Ellis County Clerk Donna Maskus.

"With COVID-19 and the six-foot social distancing at the polls, there may be longer lines," Maskus cautioned.

The polls open on Tuesday for the 2020 Primary Election at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.

Voters can still advance vote in the Ellis County Clerk’s Office at the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main, on Monday, from 8 a.m. until noon.

As for masks, Maskus noted that Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwob issued a directive to all the counties.

"We are not to deny any voter the right to vote," she said.

Election workers will be protected, however.

"They will have protection, the plexiglass and masks at the polls," she said. "We’ll have cleaners and disinfectant and the voters can use hand sanitizer. We’ll do everything we can do."

Meanwhile, mail-in voting continues underway as well. Voters can drop those ballots off at the Ellis County Clerk’s office, in the alley drop box on the south side of the Administrative Center, or take them to any poll site on Tuesday.

"A lot of people are asking, ’Did you get my ballot?’" said Maskus. She refers them to https:\myvoteinfo.voteks.orgvoterview.

"A voter can go on to that web site and see if their ballot has been received in the clerk’s office," Maskus said. "That way they can be reassured."