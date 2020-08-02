The Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded more than $83,000 in scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year. This includes 14 scholarships that are being renewed for recipients from previous years.

The Alice A. Riggs Ell-Saline K-State Scholarship is for graduates of Ell-Saline High School who will attend Kansas State University in Manhattan. Noah Hopkins, Salina, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Alma Olson and Michael T. Olson Scholarship is for students of North Central Kansas Technical College pursuing a degree in a building trade. Connor Goheen, Osborne, received a $700 scholarship.

The Betts Family Scholarship is for students graduating from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin. Kalen Townsend, Oberlin, received a $1,500 scholarship.

The Booker T. Washington Scholarship is for African American graduates of a Saline County high school. Elijah Cairo, Salina, and Mataya Copes, Salina, both received a $600 scholarship.

The Brian C. Garnett Memorial Scholarship is for well-rounded graduates of Salina Central High School. Ashley Abbott, Ashley Matthews and Madison Pham, all of Salina, each received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Col. Delbert Townsend Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin. Anna Carter, Jennings, Clayton Carter, Jennings, Zachery Corbett, Oberlin, Sage Lohoefener, Oberlin, Cindy Sheaffer, Oberlin, and Alyssa Van Vleet, Oberlin, each received a $2,000 scholarship.

The David A. and M. Marguerite Parker Scholarship is for graduates of Tescott High School who are involved in the community. Zach Perry, Tescott, received a $350 scholarship, Danni Ehlers, Tescott, received a $325 scholarship, and Montana Peterson, Beverly, received a $325 scholarship.

The Decatur Community Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Courtlyn Waterman, Oberlin, and Amy Wentz, Clayton, each received a $600 scholarship.

The Emily E. Shobe Memorial Art Scholarship is for seniors graduating from Decatur Community High School pursuing studies in art, art education, computer graphics, architecture or design. Sage Lohoefener, Oberlin, received a $1,000 scholarship, and Alissa Sporn, Oberlin, both received a $500 scholarship.

The Erik Erickson Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School, Oberlin, KS. Dawson Kempt, Oberlin, received a $250 scholarship.

The Evelyn R. King National Honor Society Scholarship is for graduates of Salina Central High School who are National Honor Society members. Gabriella Fisher and Gracie Schroeder, both of Salina, each received a $500 scholarship.

The First Bank Kansas Scholarship is for current Kansas Wesleyan University students, with preference to business majors. Karley Benson, Salina, and Ryann Kats, Prairie View, both received a $372 scholarship.

The Florence Evelyn Westhoff Scholarship is for graduates of a Salina high school with connections to University United Methodist Church in Salina, Kansas, or Kansas Wesleyan University students. Ryann Kats, Prairie View, Kansas received a $900 scholarship.

The Gayle and Evelyn Richmond Scholarship is for graduates of Plainville, Stockton, Natoma or Palco High Schools. Kayla Garvert, Plainville, Tatum Hamilton, Stockton, Terran Homburgm, Marion, Caleigh Iwanski, Stockton, and Peyton Ostmeyer, Plainville, all received a $1,500 scholarship.

The Glenn L. and Edna M. Mott Memorial Scholarship is for graduating seniors from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Landen Macfee, Oberlin, received a $500 scholarship.

The Hale Family Sunflower Promise Scholarship is for graduating community college students who plan to attend a four-year, post-secondary institution in Kansas. Clara Jackson, Garden City and Kora Snavely, Concordia, each received a $9,500 scholarship.

The Jeanne and George Frisbie Scholarship is for graduates of Southeast of Saline High School. Brooke Rohr, Gypsum, and Hunter Whittecar, Salina, both received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Jeanne B. Marts Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school who plan to major in education. Robyn Logan, Salina, received a $2,000 scholarship, and Charlie Baird, Salina, Drew Baird, Salina, Holly Johnson, Salina, Erin Lange, Brookville, and Ashley Matthews, Salina, all received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Jody Fredrickson Nursing and Health Scholarship is for graduates of a high school within the Dane G. Hansen Foundation service area who are pursuing a major in nursing or another health-related field, with preference to students from Decatur Community High School in Oberlin, Kansas. Amy Wentz, Clayton, received a $500 scholarship.

The Kansas Federation of Republican Women Scholarship is for registered Republican female students attending a Kansas college or university and majoring in political science, history, public administration, healthcare, law or education. Recipients must be a junior or senior undergraduate or attending graduate school. Amanda Baxa, Cuba, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Kelling-Tomlinson Scholarship is for graduates of Smith Center High School. Amber Desbien, Smith Center, Gracen Hutchinson, Smith Center, Allie Ifland, Cedar, and Lisette Pfortmiller, Smith Center, each received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Kurt Budke Scholarship is for college sophomores or above who attend Louisiana Tech University, Oklahoma State University, Washburn University or Wichita State University. Dylan Babcock, Lincoln, Bryana Loisranoi, Salina, and Clara Jackson, Garden City, each received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Linda K. Freeland Early Childhood Education Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school planning to major in early childhood education. Keircey Sanchez received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Marcella Dowling Oakes Art Scholarship is for graduates of a Saline County high school with an intended major in an art field including visual arts, fine arts education, digital/graphic arts, architecture or design. Madeline Paradis received a $3,500 scholarship.

The Mary Olson and Viola Olson Gustafson Scholarship is for students attending Cloud County Community College to pursue a degree in nursing or in a related medical field. Julisa Martinez, Greenleaf, Lisette Pfortmiller, Smith Center, and Grant White, Belleville, all received a $250 scholarship.

The Orpha J. & Ernest Milbradt Scholarship is for students planning to attend Kansas State University or the University of Kansas. Lindsay Brown, Salina, Morgan Dolton, Salina, Peyton Kavanagh, Salina, Dylan Kruep, Manhattan, Jenna McCartney, Salina, and Brandalyn Thyfault, Dorrance, each received a $500 scholarship.

The Tetlow-Downs Community Scholarship is for graduates of Lakeside High School pursuing a STEM major. Avery Berkley, Downs, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Wally Beets-John Marino Scholarship is for students who have been employed by the Salina Country Club. Audrey Burgoon, Salina, received a $532 scholarship and Trevor Kirby, Solomon, received a $532 scholarship.

The foundation manages 80 scholarship funds, which were established by donors to support students pursuing higher education. More information about the scholarship program can be found at www.gscf.org/scholarships.