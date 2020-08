The Kansas State Fair’s Meadowlark Building looked normal for Tuesday’s primary election voting. The only exception was the use of face masks and face shields by voters and poll workers.

Roughly 8,000 mail-in ballots were sent out this year, more than usual, but voters also continued the tradition of visiting the polling place to vote in person.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Reno County’s unofficial results will be posted this evening at renogov.org