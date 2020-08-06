Affordable and reliable health insurance and coverage is one of the largest expenses for large and small employers alike. That is why The Chamber in Hays is working with Heartland Benefits to provide affordable health and wellness benefits to its members beginning in January 2021.

Those desiring to participate in the plan must be a chamber member in good standing (current on dues) and have a business membership status with The Chamber 30 days (12/1/2020) prior to the effective plan date. This health plan benefit will be available for all businesses, even sole proprietors, including farmers and ranchers.

The goal of this program is to come together as a community to provide an economical health insurance option to area businesses that focuses on keeping costs down year after year, by implementing cost containment strategies to mitigate as many costs as possible. Maximum participation will yield the greatest cost savings for members, and there is no obligation to join the plan if it is not the right fit for businesses.

The Chamber’s Health Insurance Plan is governed by a 13-member board that will make decisions for this health insurance plan. This board is comprised of local healthcare professionals/administrators, insurance experts, and small and large employer representation.

This team is ultimately responsible for maintaining a fiduciary responsibility for all who participate in the plan and keeping the best interest of the community’s health as the guiding principle for making decisions. Health/Rx/Dental/Vision aspects of the program are being finalized.

More information will be disclosed during another upcoming town hall presentation.

The presentation will be hosted at The Venue at Thirsty’s Brew Pub and Grill located at 2704 Vine St., Ste. B on Aug. 20 at noon. Attendees can RSVP for $12 online at www.hayschamber.com/events.

A meal will be provided to those who register, and the session should last approximately one hour. Those not wishing to eat may RSVP to attend this event for free by calling The Chamber office at 785-628-8201.

Only 25 spots are available for this in-person presentation. Those unable to attend in person will also be able to watch via Facebook Live on The Chamber’s Facebook page.

Health plan advisor, Joshua Sapp, President/CEO of Heartland Benefits Group, LLC (HBG), will be sharing information about the plan and answering questions. HBG is currently working with multiple chambers of commerce across Kansas on similar health insurance offerings for their members.

About The Chamber in Hays, Kansas Health Insurance & Wellness Plan:

Chamber Association Health Plan (AHP) - work by allowing small businesses, including self-employed entities as well as sole proprietors, to band together by geography, industry, or chamber to obtain health insurance coverage as if they were a single large employer.

There will be an employee population participation percentage of 65% of qualifying employees (excludes employees who have signed waivers). All employees are encouraged to complete a health questionnaire, even any of those employees who may likely waive coverage. If coverage is waived, then those employees will not be able to enroll at a later date, unless they meet a qualified life event, or until open enrollment of the next plan year.

Provider Networks - For in Kansas care, all claims will be processed through the ProviDrs Care Network.

(providrscare.net - access code to search in-network providers is PCN). Nationwide coverage will utilize the First Health Network. (firsthealth.com – no access code needed)

Individual Invoicing - each participating employer will receive their own invoice for the premiums of their participating employees. Premiums will be paid to the plan administrator to pay claims and administer funds accordingly.

ACA Compliance - because this is 100% ACA compliant insurance, each employer will be required to pay at least 50% of the most economical single option for each participating employee.

Health Questionnaires – The link to the questionnaire will be provided in a Chamber communication on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Employees must complete a health questionnaire by Sept. 22 to be considered eligible for coverage. For underwriting purposes, health history for each individual participating is needed to determine the rates for this insurance plan.

Businesses are not contractually obligated to this plan until signing for the benefit at enrollment during the confirmation period. This is an incredible opportunity for businesses to investigate potentially substantial cost savings for employee benefits.

The timeline for important dates for the exciting new offering is as follows:

9/1 - 9/22 - Health questionnaire period

9/23 - 10/14 - Underwriting period

10/15 - 10/29 - Enrollment period

10/30 - 11/11 - Enrollment review

11/12 - 11/19 - Confirm enrollment

11/23 - 12/7 - CPM prepare packages and send to participating members

1/1/2021 - Plan start date

A list of plans and coverages can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3icsCm8

Premium costs for this plan will be disclosed to participating businesses after the underwriting period takes place. Once final enrollments are confirmed, only participating member businesses will be provided with the final premium costs.

For more information about the plan, contact Joshua Sapp, President/CEO, Heartland Benefits Group, at jsapp@heartlandbg.net or 316-670-2856.