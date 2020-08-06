When my wife and I were reading the Aug. 2 edition of The Hays Daily News, we couldn’t have been more pleasantly surprised by the article submitted by Rick Cunningham, Thanking God.

It was so refreshing to see that someone feels so blessed and wants to share how thankful he is for his blessings. We could all learn a lot from his example.

God’s blessings are all around us but so often we fail to even notice, let alone take time to thank Him for them.

Thank you Rick for helping us all to stop and take notice.

Michael L. Hertel

Hays