Despite the challenge of COVID-19, the five-day Center Stage Theatre Camp for people in the Hays area with disabilities saw its second year in action.

"We had about 25 campers this year," said founder and organizer Annie Wasinger, a senior entering Thomas More Prep-Marian High School this fall. "I am so thankful that we were able to find a way to perform and have camp in a safe way."

The camp ran from Aug. 3 to 7 at Celebration Community Church, 5790 230th Ave. The campers performed Friday morning, working under COVID-19 precautions to ensure the safety of the campers and volunteers, Wasinger said.

"I was once again floored by the talent, humor, and dedication of each of my campers," she said. "I am so excited for next year."

Wasinger founded the camp in 2019, inspired by her older brother, Joel, who has cerebral palsy. She’s been involved with Hays Community Theatre since she was three-years-old.

Wasinger’s mother, Becky Wasinger, was an original member of HCT’s board of directors, and her older sisters were also involved in productions.

A video of the 2020 finale performance will be available on the Youtube channel of Developmental Services of North West Kansas at a later date.

Sponsors for this program were Gonelogo, Developmental Services of North West Kansas, Hays Community Theatre, JBW Services, and Celebration Community Church. Most of the material and scripts were purchased from the Michigan-company 4th Wall Backstage.