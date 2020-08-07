The Leavenworth Police Department will host a second forum on the use of force this weekend.

The event, which Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens calls a Community Conversation on Police Use of Force, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Ryan Sports Center on the campus of the University of Saint Mary, 4100 S. Fourth St.

Organizers are requiring people who attend the event to wear masks.

"It’s an opportunity to engage the public and have positive discourse," Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said of the forum.

He said the event focuses on an important topic that recently has risen to the top of the public’s attention.

Nicodemus said the forum also gives police officers the opportunity to receive feedback from the community regarding what is expected from the Police Department.

"And that’s important to us," he said.

The Leavenworth Police Department hosted its first forum on the use of force July 13.

Kitchens reviewed the law and court decisions that guide law enforcement officers when it comes to use of force. The chief also reviewed the Leavenworth Police Department’s policy on use of force and answered questions from the audience.

Nicodemus said Saturday’s forum will include a similar presentation.

Nicodemus said there will be multiple members of the Leavenworth Police Department in attendance. He said this provides audience members the opportunity to speak with individual officers.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR