Regis Philbin died recently following a six-decade career in the entertainment industry. To his credit, he logged more time on television in the history of the medium, totaling nearly 17,000 hours in total.

Regis, a 1953 Sociology graduate from Notre Dame, was a regular at the school’s football games each fall as is yours truly. Philbin was front and center at pep rallies to fire up the team on the evening before games, a job he relished with delight, which would lead some to call him Notre Dame’s greatest ambassador.

John and Lorene Shaffer were long-time friends of mine. Lorene was, perhaps, the Hutchinson’s greatest Regis Philbin fan. One evening at the Town Club, Lorene asked if I were to see Regis at Notre Dame, would I obtain his autograph for her.

Several weeks later, while walking down a street in South Bend, Indiana on a Friday afternoon before the Saturday game, I looked ahead and there approaching from the opposite direction was none other than Regis Philbin. After identifying myself and announcing my request, he said he was happy to oblige.

Locals had told me that Regis once performed as a warm up act at the Kansas State Fair, so I asked him about the experience. He recalled it occurred in about 1970, at a town in Kansas not far from Wichita in a grandstand on the fairgrounds, and said it was the only State Fair where he had ever performed. In a later conversation with Bob Gottschalk, then General Manager of the Kansas State Fair, he confirmed the actual year of Philbin’s performance was 1969, a great testimonial to Regis’ memory.

Regis never made it big in television until 1985 when he teamed with Kathie Lee Gifford for a one-hour morning talk show which is still televised to this day. Upon his retirement in 2011, at age 80, Regis sat for a lengthy interview with Katie Couric. Regis said he wished he could have made it to the top earlier in his life, and probably should not have worked so long.

According to the "Week," magazine Philbin said the success of the television show named ‘Live’ was because it focused on smaller things, like visits from your mother-in-law or the kids bringing home stray cats. "People relate to that," Philbin said.

For a three-year stretch starting in 1999, Philbin hosted the ABC show, "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" with 30 million loyal listeners, three times per week, a venture that, according to the "Week," pumped $3 billion into a financially strapped network. Philbin’s standard question to contestants "Is that your final answer" has survived the test of time and is often repeated to this day.

Former Notre Dame football Coach Lou Holtz dubbed Philbin his best friend and said Regis was always the same, and that he was. It is fitting that Philbin’s last journey was home for interment at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on the Notre Dame campus. Rest in peace Regis and thanks for the memories.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.