Police said they arrested a Topeka woman and seized marijuana while executing a search warrant Thursday at a house in East Topeka.

Marlene Rangel-Cazares, 22, was booked at 2:20 p.m. Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail, where she was being held Friday morning without bond, according to jail records.

Topeka police Lt. Jerry Monasmith said officers conducting an narcotics investigation executed a search warrant in the 500 block of S.E. Gray and arrested Rangel-Cazares in connection with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and possessing drug paraphernalia.

S.E. Gray is located one block west of S.E. Golden Avenue.