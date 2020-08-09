Paul Langley of Eskridge says he’s won "all kinds of neat awards" at car shows.

"But the neatest award is when people stop by and talk to me about the car," he said Saturday. "That’s the best award I can get."

A 1952 Chevy owned by Langley won the "Best in Show" award Saturday evening at the 2020 Homestead Assisted Living Cruisin’ the Capitol car show at the Kansas Statehouse.

Langley’s car also won that award at last year’s Cruisin’ the Capitol event, which had different judges, said Vince Frye, president and CEO of Downtown Topeka Inc.

Langley said he bought the car about 19 years ago and made "tons and tons of modifications" to it during the first 15 of those.

Admission was free to attend Saturday’s eighth annual Cruisin’ the Capitol show, where car owners could display their vehicle and become eligible for trophies by registering in advance for $15 or paying $20 the day of the event.

Frye described the wide variety of vehicles on display as consisting of "vintage cars to Teslas, and everything in between."

"That’s what makes it so much fun, because any car owner that wants to be here can," Frye said. "We’ve even got an old school bus and a military vehicle."

Organizers were glad to see more than 200 vehicles displayed Saturday, Frye said.

He acknowledged that’s below normal for the Cruisin’ the Capitol show but said attendance was expected to be less than usual this year because of COVID-19.

The outdoor nature of Saturday’s event made it more conducive to social distancing than most public gatherings, Frye said.

The National Weather Service reported skies were sunny, the temperature was 92 degrees and the heat index was 106 as Saturday’s three-hour show began at 6 p.m.

At about 8 p.m., a moving vehicle struck a riderless, parked Topeka police motorcycle on S.W. 10th Street south of the Statehouse, said Topeka police Lt. Ron Ekis. No one was hurt.

Cars on display Saturday were parked in stalls along the streets just east, west and south of the Kansas Statehouse, with those being S.W. Jackson, S.W. Harrison and S.W. 10th. Concession stands stood in the street north of the Capitol, on S.W. 8th.

Many people displaying cars and members of their families sat in lawn chairs near the street on the Statehouse grounds.

Classic car owners tend to put considerable effort into their vehicles and to take great pride in their appearance, Frye said.

He said owners expressed excitement about being able to show their vehicles Saturday.

"We’ve had a lot of people come and say ’We were so glad because all of the other car shows that we usually go to haven’t been available this year,’" Fry said. "And people are coming from all over northeast Kansas for this, so it’s great to have them come to Topeka and enjoy our downtown and the beautiful capitol."