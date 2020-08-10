With so many firearms being sold and a number of them going to first-time owners, safety is imperative, and Lisa Weber of Brookville is doing her part to familiarize gun owners with their weapons, specifically female firearm owners.

While the pandemic may have brought about some changes, Weber’s instruction is nothing new.

"I have met a lot of women who have had handguns given to them, and they are either afraid of them or uneducated about them, and/or their husband has guns in the home," Weber said. "I decided I could use my love of shooting to help women like that. I could give them the knowledge and skills to be able to handle handguns safely."

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System was developed by the FBI and is the system responsible for running background checks on potential firearms buyers for information that may disqualify them. A NICS check is required by anyone attempting to buy from a licensed dealer. According to this system, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an interesting effect on gun sales — a significant increase in people purchasing firearms. In fact, a memo sent from a NICS liaison in March encouraged dealers to run these checks online rather than over the phone as the increase has had a dramatic impact on hold times at the call center.

According to NICS, the nation spiked significantly in the week of March 16-22, with June 1-7 coming in at a close second. During that week in March, 1,197,788 checks were performed compared to the 1,004,798 in June. Kansas was no different than the rest of the nation. In 2019 the state recorded 13,767 background checks the entire year. This year, from Jan. 1 to June 30, the state has already surpassed last year’s total with 15,578.

"So, after talking to my husband about it, I decided to go get certified and do it right," Weber said.

By certified, Weber means National Rifle Association certified. The training she received was extensive. While she already had plenty of shooting skill, the instruction she received developed discipline. Of course a demonstration of skill and familiarity with handguns was required as well as safety knowledge. More than that, the NRA ensures that after the course, instructors have the tools to teach. Tools like public speaking skills; training methodology; use of a training team and training aids; organizing a course and building a budget. Weber completed this training and is now certified as an instructor. She’s been teaching in the area for a couple of years.

"My husband and I moved here two years ago," Weber said. "We left and had been on ranches for the last 12 years, mainly in Nebraska. We decided it was time to start working towards our goals, so we bought a little place between Brookville and Ellsworth."

Weber teaches a four-hour beginners handgun class. It teaches fundamental and safety. In addition to this she has taught some classes that also include self-defense. She is also looking at other class options, but these are her current offerings.

"It's a great class. The women are really supportive of each other and there is no pressure," Weber said. "The half-classes are a big hit as well. I hope to get a few of them scheduled in the future. I am also looking into a few other class options."

Four ladies enrolled in her course on Saturday. They spent the morning in a comfortable environment. Weber holds her classes in her home, so the students learn mechanics and safety right there next to the dining room table.

"It’s going really well," said Jennifer Roesti. "The learning overall has been great."

Word spread about her courses and she found herself unable to keep up with all the requests for information. To make it easier she created a Facebook page called On Target to disseminate her information a little quicker.

"I think every lady should know how to handle a handgun. Even if they don't want to target practice or shoot much. Especially if you have one in your house, you should know how to use it," Weber said. "This course is great for the total beginner. You do not need to know anything about handguns to take this class. I start everyone from the beginning and have a great success rate at getting ladies on target before the day is over."

Weber has courses planned throughout the summer and they are held west of Brookville. It is $75 per person which covers everything. A handgun is not necessary in order to take the class as she has a number available for women to try out, especially if they are planning to purchase one in the future. The course is four hours long with two hours spent in class and another two spent shooting.

"If any ladies out there are thinking about buying a gun, don't do it before taking this class. You can shoot several different ones in my classes and see which size, style, and caliber fits your hand and you are comfortable with," Weber said. "Those who know nothing about handguns can benefit, those who have shot a couple times out with their brother when they were younger, those whose husbands have guns, those interested in possibly having conceal carry permits, those who want to learn to shoot competitively, and those who would like other options for self-defense — pretty much anyone."

Weber’s course is designed for any woman, regardless of skill level. Some students have little to no previous experience.

"I feel like the best part for me was being able to handle the guns in a safe controlled way," said Emily Bettenbrock, of Ellsworth. "We were able to get comfortable with them."

Other students have experience with handling firearms but not these particular weapons.

I’m not used to shooting handguns at all," said Ashley Barta, of Holyrood. "I’m used to rifles."

The fundamentals are important to learn and becoming familiar with firearms can lead to a passion someone may not have had before. In any case, the course provides good knowledge and fun to its students.

"Safety is No. 1," Weber said. "Do what you love and love what you do."