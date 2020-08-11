Topeka’s annual State of the Community event, organized by the Greater Topeka Partnership, will look a bit different this year.

Temperature checks at the door, assigned seating, social distancing enforcement and mandatory mask wearing will be central to this year’s State of the Community, which is set to be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Landon Arena.

According to a news release from the Greater Topeka Partnership, those measures are necessary to ensure a safe event during the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The county’s public safety guidelines were at the forefront of our minds when planning the State of the Community," said Stephanie Wilhelm, the GTP’s director of events. "While COVID-19 has affected all of our events at the Partnership, we have decided to step up to make sure we’re taking every precaution to keep our staff and attendees safe."

According to the release, anyone with a temperature of 99.7 degrees or higher or anyone who refuses to wear a mask won’t be admitted to the event.

"If you do not have a mask, the events team will be able to provide you with one," Wilhelm said.

The GTP worked with county officials, including Dusty Nichols, incident commander for the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team, to craft their safety guidelines.

Nichols said he has been impressed with the partnership’s dedication to balancing public safety and moving the community forward.

Previous reporting by The Topeka-Capital Journal showed about 500 people attended the State of the Community event in 2019 and about 450 people attended the event in 2018.

The GTP is limiting capacity this year to about 300 people. This year’s event is expected to touch on how COVID-19 and social justice issues have shaped the city and county’s operations. Speakers include Mayor Michelle De La Isla and Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn.

"The State of the Community is one of Topeka and Shawnee County’s signature events that, while bridging the gap between elected leaders and the people whom they serve, provides perspective on what we’ve encountered and accomplished, as well as what we have to look forward to as a community," said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the GTP. "We at the partnership are thrilled to be able to offer this vital event in a safe way."