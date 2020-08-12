Officials in the Basehor-Linwood school district are moving forward with plans for what they are referring to as a hybrid instruction model for middle school and high school students that would include in-person classes as well as remote learning.

Superintendent David Howard said plans are still being discussed, but there is a pretty good chance that a hybrid model will be used when classes begin next month at Basehor-Linwood Middle School and Basehor-Linwood High School.

"We haven’t finalized anything," he said.

He said Basehor-Linwood teachers are scheduled to return to schools today, and principals are seeking feedback from the faculty.

The district also is offering remote only instruction as well as the Basehor-Linwood Virtual School as options.

Last month, district officials announced the school system would be offering on-site instruction in which students would be required to wear masks as an option in addition to rigorous remote learning and the virtual school.

But at the time, parents were advised a hybrid platform may be needed in place of the on-site instruction option if not enough students sign up for the remote instruction or the virtual school.

The hybrid model can reduce the number of students who are in a school building at the same time.

Howard said only 15-20% of parents have selected the remote only option or virtual school. And school officials feel this is not a large enough percentage to maintain the necessary social distancing for the middle and high schools.

Under the hybrid model, a student would attend in-person classes two days each week and utilize remote instruction the rest of the time.

Howard said school board members discussed Monday having in-person instruction at the elementary schools without the use of a hybrid model. But Howard said district officials still want to consult elementary teachers.

"We want to visit with staff," he said.

Even if district officials move forward with in-person instruction for the elementary school, remote instruction and the virtual school would still be available.

Basehor-Linwood school board members plan to have further discussion of a reopening plan during a work session that is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Leavenworth County Health Department has provided recommended learning modes for schools based on conditions related to COVID-19. Those recommendations can be found on the Basehor-Linwood school district’s website, www.usd458.org

