Central National Bank has announced its newest loan officer and market president, Melissa Bixby.

Bixby has taken on a new role with the team of Central National Bank, 454 S. Ohio St. in Salina.

Bixby also holds the distinction of holding mortgage origination experience in addition to her other lending expertise. She has 20 years of lending and banking experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kansas State University.

"I am excited to join the Central National Bank team and look forward to helping customers meet their personal and professional dreams; whether it be a new kitchen, purchasing your dream home, starting a new business, or getting a better rate on an existing loan," Bixby said. "Listening to customers’ needs and figuring out how to make it happen is my specialty."

Bixby is originally from Salina. She is involved in a variety of community organizations, including treasurer for MidKansas United Soccer Initiative Inc., treasurer for Friends of the River Foundation, Advisory Council member for Kansas State Polytechnic and kitten foster mom and volunteer for Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter. When she’s not caring for kittens, she spends time with her family and two miniature Schnauzers.

"We are pleased to have Melissa Bixby join Central National Bank. Melissa really enjoys getting to know customers and their families and helping them through various life stages and processes," said Miranda Tabor, Central National Bank field manager in Salina. "I’m excited to welcome her to our team and work together to help our Salina community thrive."