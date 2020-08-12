Kansas Corn representatives traveling across Kansas stopped in Reno County on Tuesday evening. The organization’s annual Summer Listening Tour brought farmers together at the Sand Hills Center in Hutchinson to discuss the future of the industry.

With stops in Allen, Clay, Gray, Reno, Shawnee and Thomas counties, the organization felt it covered most of the areas where corn is grown. Kansas Corn staff discussed issues that affected corn farmers, including ethanol, trade and K-12 education.

Although the industry was hit hard by COVID-19, representatives said the tides are turning and corn continues to have a positive future — especially with ethanol and exports.

Ethanol

"A little over one third of the corn we produce in the state goes to ethanol," said Josh Roe, vice president of market development and policy for Kansas Corn. "We send that corn to ethanol, but we’re still getting that high protein distillers grain back (to feed cattle)."

Roe said ethanol has consistently been one of the greatest agricultural exports. But Kansas Corn wants to keep the ethanol back home as well. The organization provided grants to more than 40 retail gas stations to add higher ethanol blends. Those stations sold an additional 1.8 million gallons of ethanol, which amounted to 500,000 bushels of corn.

The goal of Kansas Corn is to drive ethanol sales up and increase consumer education — including letting consumers know that all cars manufactured after 2000 may use E15.

Trade

One-third of corn grown in Kansas leaves the state. Greg Krissek, CEO of Kansas Corn, spoke of the need for trade — especially with one of the state’s biggest trade partners, Mexico.

"We are in favor of corn exported in all forms," Krissek said. "We’re happy that USMCA is in effect."

Krissek said focusing on markets in Southeast Asia — especially Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand — is crucial. He also hopes to enter into agreements with India.

"Breaking through the bureaucracy is a challenge," Krissek said. "Trade policy has become more important."

Because of COVID-19, the agency has had to do more activities online, including farm tours. Krissek asked the dozens of farmers in attendance whether they would be willing to host a virtual tour.

Education

One of Kansas Corn’s missions is to help educate Kansas youths about agriculture. Last year, more than 1,200 K-12 teachers taught a Kansas Corn STEM curriculum. This curriculum reached just under 50,000 students statewide. Because of the stay-at-home orders, more than 70 new lessons were web-enhanced.

"Every year it seems to grow more and more," said Sue Schulte, director of communications for the organization. "We’ve had a lot of success."