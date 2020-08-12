Early childhood education and development is a vital initiative of the Hays Public Library. One of the key pieces of the remodel project now underway is a new dedicated area for early literacy. The Beach-Edwards Family Foundation is gifting $30,000 to the development of this space.

Hundreds of young children and their families frequent the library to experience early literacy programs, play with educational toys, interact, and check out books. Having a space designed specifically to meet their needs will enhance the library experience for these families.

"The generosity of the Beach-Edwards Family Foundation will make a positive impact on families in the Hays community for years to come," said Brandon Hines, Hays Public Library Director. "We are grateful the family of Ross and Marianna Beach chose to continue their legacy of supporting literacy, education, and community engagement by helping the Hays Public Library with this beneficial project."

The Beach-Edwards Family Foundation, Inc. was established in 2014. The Beach-Edwards Family Foundation is dedicated to the enrichment of Kansans, specifically through the Support of Education, the Arts, and the Environment, and to the enhancement of the lives of children and adults with special needs.