The Lansing Board of Education has approved the school district’s 2020-2021 budget.

Board members approved the budget when they met Monday evening, according to Lansing Superintendent Dan Wessel.

The $35.649 million budget leaves the school district’s mill levy nearly flat. The mill levy will increase by 0.002 mills.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

The district’s mill levy for the 2020-2021 budget totals 58.948 mills.

Even with a flat mill levy, a property owner’s taxes may go up if the valuation of the property increases.

The 2020-2021 budget also has been approved for the Basehor-Linwood school district.

That budget was approved when members of the Basehor-Linwood school board met on Monday, according to Basehor-Linwood Superintendent David Howard.

The $50 million budget also keeps the Basehor-Linwood district’s mill levy nearly flat, but there is a 0.09 mill increase.

The district’s mill levy for the 2020-2021 budget totals 60.153 mills.

The $13.68 million 2020-2021 budget for the Easton school district was approved last week.

The $65.765 million 2020-2021 budget for the Leavenworth school district likely will be approved at the conclusion of an Aug. 19 public hearing.

