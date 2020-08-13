Reno County Farmers' Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Reno County Farmers Market is proud to offer a biweekly gathering of local farmers, artists and producers.

Hocus Pocus Porch Sign Kit: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Splinters n Rust. http://www.facebook.com/splintersnrust. A Facebook Live tutorial to make a Hocus Pocus porch sign. This take-and-make kit is available at splintersnrust.com for $42. Kit comes with paint, stencils, sealer, stain and frame. Kit does not include paint brushes. Kits will be available for pick up the week of the event. Tune in to make it along with me or watch back the video anytime!

Crow & Co. Opening Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 S. Main St., Hutchinson. We'll have coffee, soda, pastries, books, and consignment from your favorite local artists and makers. Stop in, introduce yourself and shop local.

2nd Saturday Cycles to Buhler: 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy a group ride to Buhler. All levels of cycling abilities are welcome. Bring your bike, a helmet and water. Ride will leave promptly at 7:30 a.m. from DCI Park at 2nd and Main in Hutchinson. We will stop and enjoy a treat in Buhler at the Mustard Seed then ride back to Hutchinson. The ride is free to enjoy. Bring money for breakfast stop.

Cruise with Cars & Coffee Hutchinson — Featuring Arctic Vette: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Carey Park, Hutchinson. Free cruise event. We'll make a loop around town, then meet back up at the duck ponds after each lap to regroup.