EL DORADO—There’s a new shop in town - The Daily Spot.

Owners Desiree Maw and Brandon Newton held a soft opening on Thursday, August 12 at 2710 W Central in El Dorado’s strip mall.

The Daily Spot sells nutritional meal replacement shakes, protein snacks, herbal and energy teas and coffees.

"All of the taste with none of the guilt," Maw said. "We saw over 100 people in 3 hours yesterday."

The hours of operation for the Daily Spot are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They have plans to extend hours in the future.

Maw and Newton recently moved to Kansas from Edmond, Oklahoma, and have locations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.

Maw said they saw an opportunity to open stores in the small cities outside of Wichita.

"We moved here to impact communities and provide a positive outlet," said Maw. "Jordan Buxton with the Chamber of Commerce supported us and help us get connected with Butler and Circle and El Dorado Schools to plan give-back days and fundraisers to be announced in the future."

Butler students Riggin Carney and Jaelyn Scheffler stopped in after hearing about it on social media and from a friend.

"I’ll definitely come in to study," said Carney.

With a variety of shake flavor combinations, customers can try a different flavor everyday of the month.

A Grand Opening for the new business is scheduled for Saturday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with giveaways provided and other small businesses on hand to help celebrate.

"We will have a specialty drink for sale, said Maw. "And we will have a good time."