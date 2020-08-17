The Ellis County Health Department on Monday reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the county since its last report on Friday.

As of Monday, the county had 13 active cases with one person hospitalized and 147 recoveries.

There have now been a total of 161 cases since counting began in March, with one death in July.

Monday’s case is an increase from four new cases Friday. The county had previously been on a downward trend.

No other specifics about the cases is provided.

The Ellis County Health Department reports the COVID-19 numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Ellis County Health Department’s website, www.ellisco.net/693/Covid-19-Portal