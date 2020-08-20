The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge division is announcing that a culvert replacement will be taking place in the 2300 block of 280th Avenue.

This is located between Severin Road and St. John-St. Andrew Road. This one-mile stretch will be closed to through traffic beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24 and will remain closed until the project is completed.

The expected completion date will be September 3, 2020, pending weather conditions.

Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the project is complete. Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge division at (785)-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.