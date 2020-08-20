Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at: Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (Inside The Gamers Guild) 200 E 8th Street.

The distribution is Monday, Aug. 28 from 7:00AM - 9:00AM and 12:30PM - 1:30PM if supplies allow.

Clients may only get commodities at one of these distribution times, and commodities will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis until we run out.

Doors will not open until 7:00AM and 12:30PM, respectively.

To be eligible for commodities, your household's total monthly income must be below:

$1,383 Household of one

$1,868 Household of two

$2,353 Household of three

$2,839 Household of four

$3,324 Household of five

$3,809 Household of six

$4,295 Household of seven

$4,780 Household of eight

*Add $486 for each additional family member after eight

Contact Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry Leader with any questions at 785-259-2539.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Future commodity distribution times will be posted at: (http://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/)