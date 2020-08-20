Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at: Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (Inside The Gamers Guild) 200 E 8th Street.
The distribution is Monday, Aug. 28 from 7:00AM - 9:00AM and 12:30PM - 1:30PM if supplies allow.
Clients may only get commodities at one of these distribution times, and commodities will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis until we run out.
Doors will not open until 7:00AM and 12:30PM, respectively.
To be eligible for commodities, your household's total monthly income must be below:
$1,383 Household of one
$1,868 Household of two
$2,353 Household of three
$2,839 Household of four
$3,324 Household of five
$3,809 Household of six
$4,295 Household of seven
$4,780 Household of eight
*Add $486 for each additional family member after eight
Contact Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry Leader with any questions at 785-259-2539.
Future commodity distribution times will be posted at: (http://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/)