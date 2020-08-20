Unite Ministry Press Release

Thursday

Aug 20, 2020 at 3:40 PM


Government Surplus Commodities will be distributed in Hays at: Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (Inside The Gamers Guild) 200 E 8th Street.


The distribution is Monday, Aug. 28 from 7:00AM - 9:00AM and 12:30PM - 1:30PM if supplies allow.


Clients may only get commodities at one of these distribution times, and commodities will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis until we run out.


Doors will not open until 7:00AM and 12:30PM, respectively.


To be eligible for commodities, your household's total monthly income must be below:


$1,383 Household of one


$1,868 Household of two


$2,353 Household of three


$2,839 Household of four


$3,324 Household of five


$3,809 Household of six


$4,295 Household of seven


$4,780 Household of eight


*Add $486 for each additional family member after eight


Contact Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry Leader with any questions at 785-259-2539.


This institution is an equal opportunity provider.


Future commodity distribution times will be posted at: (http://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/)