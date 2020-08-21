WICHITA – A Kansas guide is losing his hunting privileges for three years because he violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Friday.

Bryan D. Boxberger, 33, Stafford, pleaded guilty today in federal court in Wichita to violating the act. In his plea, Boxberger admitted he acted as a waterfowl guide to a party of 13 hunters in Barton County, Kan. With Boxberger’s assistance, the hunters killed 31 white-fronted geese, violating a daily bag limit of two per person.

Boxberger was sentenced to three years on probation, during which he is prohibited from hunting and fishing or acting as a guide. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine directed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund and $10,000 in restitution directed to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism-Law Enforcement Division Restitution Fund.

McAllister commended the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster for their work on the case.