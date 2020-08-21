With the start of classes at Fort Hays State University just underway this week, Ellis County now has 26 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 13 on Wednesday.

The county gained 12 new cases as of Friday, according to the latest data from the Ellis County Health Department.

"Several people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 attended house parties and visited bars in Hays on Friday, 8/14/2020, and Saturday, 8/15/2020," said a joint press release from the department and FHSU. "Congregating at parties and in bars increases your risk of becoming infected and accelerates community spread."

The release went on to say that people who participated in either of those activities between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15, may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

"You are directed to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days," said the release.

The county’s 7-day average percent of positives has gone from 6.46% with Wednesday’s report, to 11.47% with Friday’s report.

The health department is asking anyone with symptoms to isolate immediately. Residents should contact their health care provider or the Hays Med COVID Hotline at 877-261-7140.

Any Fort Hays State University student should contact the FHSU Student Health Center at 785-628-4293.

The health department reports numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in coordination with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.