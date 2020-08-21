A total of 2,395 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2020 semester.

The university conferred graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees) on 513 students, bachelor’s degrees on 1,821 students, and associate degrees on 61 students. Of those, 71 students graduated with two degrees.

Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing. FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.

The complete list of spring 2020 graduates of Fort Hays State University can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/2Ykz82A.