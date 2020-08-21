Projects that promote safety, improve access or mobility and update transportation technology can receive financial assistance in a new Innovative Technology Program created by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

All transportation modes and technologies are eligible. Non-governmental applications will also be considered.

"As a leader in UAS, it’s important that we implement new technologies safely. Citizens at Local Consult meetings across the state last year stressed the need for technology opportunities to better position Kansas for the future," said Secretary Julie Lorenz. "This program will help both rural and urban areas of the state improve the transportation system."

An informational webinar about the program will take place at 10: 30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3. To participate, the webinar link is https://bit.ly/3hvwG0I

The program has $3 million per fiscal year available. A minimum of 25% non-state cash match is required, and additional consideration will be given to applications that contribute more.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 18 and selected projects will be announced in late October. Go to https://bit.ly/2Yp6ei2 for a facts sheet, or to https://bit.ly/3giKwCy for an application.