It is that time of year where we all come together as a community and kick-off the United Way of Ellis County’s 2020 Campaign. The United Way will continue their "Day of Action" by collecting non-perishable food items and PPE supplies (masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes). For this event to be successful, they need your help.

The United Way is asking everyone to challenge co-workers, friends, and family by donating items that will benefit the partner agencies and the clients they serve.

You may bring your donations to the United Way office, 205 E. 7 th , Suite 111, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Aug. 24 - 28, or during their Campaign Kickoff at the Hays Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Friday, Aug. 28 at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall.

For more information, call 785-628-8281.