Kansas State University will host a pair of field days in late August to share updated information on several crop production practices important to producers in western Kansas.

The Agricultural Research Center in Hays will hold its Fall Field Day on Aug. 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

On Aug. 27, the Southwest Research-Extension Center in Garden City will also host its Fall Field Day from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Both events are being held online only and are free to attend, but those interested are asked to register in advance at https://kstate.ag/ksre-field-day.

Topics scheduled for the Aug. 26 online session include:

— New herbicide-tolerant crop traits and weed control strategies in western Kansas.

— The role of temperature in insect population dynamics.

— Dual use of cover crops for soil health and forage in dryland systems.

— Sorghum hybrids for early and normal planting.

The program for the Aug. 27 online session includes:

— Alfalfa and corn insect management strategies.

— A decade of dryland cover crop research in western Kansas.

— Expanding cotton recommendations.

— Bee diversity in edge habitat of active croplands in western Kansas.

For more information, call the Western Kansas Agricultural Research Center at 785-625-3425, or the Southwest Research and Extension Center at 620-275-9164.