A 22-year-old man was arrested early Saturday for attempted murder after a domestic disturbance on west 15th Street.

At 4:11 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, the Hays Police Department received a 911 call about a disturbance in the 200 block of west 15th Street.

Upon officers arrival they learned that a 22-year-old man later identified as John Jones had broken into a residence of a female acquaintance while brandishing a knife.

Jones reportedly attacked a 21-year-old male and the 21-year-old female acquaintance inside the residence.

The male victim grabbed a knife and defended the occupants of the home.

During the attack the 21-year-old male and female sustained non-life threatening injuries. Jones sustained injuries to his face and a large cut to his lower leg.

Hays Police Officer, Mason Seery placed a tourniquet onto Jones’s leg to aid in stopping the bleeding. Jones was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation continues and there is no further danger to the community.

John Jones has been arrested for attempted murder and is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.