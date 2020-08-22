"Hansen Museum Closed for Renovations"

LOGAN — The Dane G. Hansen Museum is now closed to the public for renovations. The Museum expects to re-open in mid-February 2021, pending schedule changes. Stay tuned to the Hansen Museum’s Facebook page to learn about our renovation progress!

The renovation is a comprehensive project encompassing every part of the Museum. Each change, large and small, has been designed to make the visitor experience more cohesive and visually pleasing. The inclusion of comprehensive signage and technology to tell the Hansen story will leave visitors with a deeper understanding of the life and legacy of Dane G. Hansen.

The Museum office staff will be available by phone (785-689-4846) or email (director@hansenmuseum.org) during our usual weekday office hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for the noon hour).