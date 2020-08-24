The Fort Hays State University Stripes for Hope student organization made a significant donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this summer.

St. Jude, a non-profit organization based in Memphis, Tenn., performs research about and provides treatment for children who have been diagnosed with severe illnesses.

All care from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is provided to children free of charge.

FHSU Stripes for Hope donated $3,500 to the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They made the donation after a series of fundraising activities and events, such as the sale of T-shirts during a "No More Cancer" rally.

Dr. Christopher Olds, faculty advisor for Stripes for Hope, said the efforts of FHSU Stripes for Hope represent the civic-minded nature of FHSU students.

"Fort Hays State University students both on-campus and online have a passion for helping others and consistently make an effort to assist individuals who are in need," Olds said.

He credits, in particular, the efforts of students Itzel Muñoz and Evelyn Irigoyen-Aguirre for coordinating fundraising efforts that made the contribution to St. Jude possible.

To learn more about FHSU Stripes for Hope, contact Olds at cpolds@fhsu.edu. For additional information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visit https://www.stjude.org/.