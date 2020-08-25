McPHERSON—Every Tuesday, the McPherson Police Department issues as special Traffic Stop Tuesday message on Facebook to alert citizens of rules they should be aware off. With McPherson district schools starting September 1, the current notice addresses crosswalk safety.

Crosswalks are often used in conjunction with school zones and school crossing guards to keep children safe when crossing the street as they go to and from school.

These areas include marked crosswalks at intersections, unmarked intersections, and marked crosswalks in the middle of a block; which are often posted with signs and flashing amber lights.

Standard Traffic Ordinance (STO) Sec 64 (a) & (b) on Crosswalks states-

(a) When traffic-control signals are not in place or not in operation the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way, slowing down or stopping if need be to so yield, to a pedestrian entering or crossing the roadway within a crosswalk.

(b) No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle, which is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.

McPherson police officers ask all citizens to drive safely, and watch out for children making their way to and from school in the coming days. Remember to yield right-of-way, not only to children in a crosswalk but to any pedestrian encountered in the crosswalk on the streets of McPherson or in the state.