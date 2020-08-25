HILL CITY — The Hill City, Kansas, High School Alumni Scholarship Program (HCHSASP) has announced that this year’s winner of the annual Edna Dean Harrell Family Scholarship is Jacelynn Lemon.

Lemon, a 2020 graduate of Hill City High, was awarded $5,000 to support her continuing education. Under the rules of the Alumni Association, Lemon must maintain a 3.0 grade point average.

The scholarship winner is chosen annually by the HCHSASP and Mrs. Harrell’s son, Dan Harrell. The scholarship was established in 2009, just weeks after the passing of Mrs. Harrell, making Lemon the 12th winner so far.

In total, the scholarship has provided the 12 winners with nearly $40,000 in educational assistance so far.

In eight semesters at Hill City High, Lemon compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.67, seventh in her graduating class. Lemon also spent all four years involved in student activities and volunteering. In her junior and senior year, after achieving her CNA, Lemon worked at Dawson Place, a retirement home, and at the Graham County Hospital. Mrs. Harrell, also a CNA, worked and volunteered at both of those places too, many years ago.

Lemon, who plans to continue her work in the medical field, will be pursuing a career at Fort Hays State.

"It is an honor being awarded this scholarship. Getting the call from Dan made me even more excited to start this new journey. Thank you for choosing me," Lemon said. "I will be majoring in medical diagnostic imaging, emphasis in ultrasound."

Mrs. Harrell graduated from Hill City High in 1932. She was born on a farm east of Hill City in 1915 and resided in western Kansas and around Hill City for all but about 13 of her nearly 94 years of life. A lifelong champion of education, proponent of equal rights and outspoken defender of women’s rights, after retiring as a nurse practitioner and medical caregiver, Mrs. Harrell became a tireless volunteer for nearly three decades.

Lemon is the daughter of Joel and Holly Lemon of Hill City.