Ellis County recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, according to numbers updated by the Ellis County Health Department on Wednesday afternoon.

The county has 127 active cases with one hospitalization, according to the updated data.

There have been 290 cases since reporting began, with 162 recovered cases and one death.

The health department says 3,747 total tests have been administered in the county with 7.5% of those test coming back positive.

Ellis County COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday.