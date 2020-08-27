We are seeing a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases in Ellis County this week. The cases that we are seeing this week are from activity two weeks ago. We will not see the impact of decisions made this week for another two weeks. If you have not taken any mitigation measures yet, please do so now.

We’re currently in the acceleration of this wave. If no mitigation measures are taken, it will take us longer to reach the plateau. This means more people will be impacted medically, financially, socially and psychologically.

If all residents of Ellis County adhere to the following measures, most especially not gathering in large groups, we can effectively lower the overall impact to Ellis County. Please make smart decisions this weekend and every other day so that we can all move forward together.

Do NOT gather in groups.

Do social distance.

Do wash your hands frequently.

Do wear a mask if you cannot socially distance.

Do isolate immediately if you feel ill.

Do call your doctor for questions regarding your symptoms and testing.

Do continue to protect yourself, your loved ones and the community.