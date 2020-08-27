Due to the potential for a large crowd at tonight’s City Commission meeting, and very limited seating, I will only be allowing a total of 10 individuals to address the Commission.

Five individuals will be allowed to speak in support of extending the mask requirement, and five people will have the opportunity to speak against extension.

Each speaker will be allowed three minutes.

Doors to City Hall will open at 6:00 p.m.

Citizens can submit public comments electronically to the email address publiccomment@haysusa.com.

All comments will be shared with the City Commission. Seating in the City Commission Chambers is limited so that proper social distancing can be maintained.

Face coverings will be required. Persons not wearing a mask must produce a note from a medical doctor exempting them from the ordinance.

City Commission Meetings are broadcast live via Nex-Tech’s YouTube channel, on Nex-Tech cable channel 103, and on Eagle cable channel 14 or 614.

Because of the limited seating, citizens are encouraged to use these electronic alternatives.