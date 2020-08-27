The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin a resurfacing project on 16 miles of I-70 in Trego County on Monday, Aug. 31.

Project work will consist of a mill and overlay in both the eastbound and westbound lanes beginning at exit 127 at WaKeeney and ending at the Ellis County line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zones with a lowered speed limit. Minor delays not exceeding five minutes should be expected.

KDOT anticipates work to be completed by the end of December, weather permitting.

APAC Shears of Hays is the primary contractor for the $9.4 million project. For more information, please contact KDOT area construction engineer Nick Rogers at 785-625-9718 or nick.rogers@ks.gov.