Each semester NCK TECH awards an employee who has gone above and beyond expectations in their job responsibilities with the 212 Award.

The premise of the 212 Award is that water is hot at 211 degrees, but that one extra degree causes water to boil. Thus, the 212 Award recognizes those who put forth that extra degree to make a difference in their job with students and co-workers.

Employees are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel of past 212 Award winners.

Aimee Buckland, General Education Instructor for the Beloit Campus, is this year's winner and received the award from President Eric Burks.

"Aimee is a tremendous asset to NCK Tech," said Burks. "She does a great job working with students and her colleagues. All with a positivity that is infectious."

Buckland has been with NCK Tech for five years.

"I feel blessed to be recognized by my NCK Tech Family with the 212 Award," Buckland said. "Everyone puts so much pride into their work here, and wants to make it a good place for students. I love being able to assist my coworkers and students when they need extra help, for whatever reason. The camaraderie here at NCK Tech is truly what makes this an amazing place to work."

