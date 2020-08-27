OSBORNE – American Medical Response (AMR), the nation’s leading provider of medical transportation services, will begin operations in Osborne County on Sept. 1. AMR is making significant investments to build upon the strong legacy of care cultivated by Osborne County Emergency Medical Services.

AMR’s Osborne County staffing will initially include one advanced life support ambulance staffed 24 hours a day in Osborne, part-time staffing to cover peak hours in Downs, and round-the-clock, on-call ambulances in Osborne and Natoma.

Osborne County EMS Director Janice Boland will serve as AMR’s local operations manager and deploy to the most serious emergencies via a quick response vehicle. AMR has also made offers of employment to other emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians, and advanced EMTs currently working for the county service.

"Janice Boland and the local team are knowledgeable and dedicated to this community. What AMR brings to the mix is updated medical protocols, national buying power to help contain costs, and upgraded technology, including new cardiac monitors with 12-lead capabilities, battery-powered cots, new 800 MHz radios, and more," said Jon Antrim, regional director with AMR’s parent company, Global Medical Response.

AMR will operate Osborne County as an integrated market along with its sister company, EagleMed, including ground EMS providers and air ambulance crews from the EagleMed base in Hays.

AMR manages 9-1-1 EMS operations in Topeka and Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Osage and Linn Counties, and provides interfacility and critical care service in the Kansas City Metro. In addition to the Hays base, EagleMed – part of Global Medical Response family of companies – has flight operations in Wichita, Junction City, and several other Kansas communities.