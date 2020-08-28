Preliminary investigation indicates foul play was not involved in the death of a 34-year-old man found Friday morning at Ted Ensley Gardens, on the west side of Lake Shawnee, authorities said.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately being released. Authorities were investigating to try to determine his cause and manner of death.

Law enforcement officers and rescue workers were called at 5:04 a.m. to the scene at 3650 S.E. West Edge Road, said a dispatcher for the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

The man who called dispatchers told deputies he had been on his morning walk when he came upon the deceased man, said Sheriff Brian C. Hill. Attempts to revive that man using CPR were unsuccessful, he said.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Shawnee County Park Police, Shawnee Heights Fire District, an American Medical Response ambulance crew and Shawnee County’s medical examiner and coroner, Hill said.

He asked anyone with information regarding the death to call detectives at 785-251-2200.