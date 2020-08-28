Members of the Leavenworth County Port Authority have voted to spend up to $10,000 for a site study of property located in the Gary Carlson Business Park.

Port Authority board members approved the expenditure when they met Wednesday.

The Port Authority is a quasi-governmental organization that focuses on economic development. The Port Authority’s board members are appointed by Leavenworth County and local city governments.

The Port Authority receives most of its funding through the county government.

The Port Authority owns the Gary Carlson Business Park, which is located in Leavenworth.

The board voted Wednesday to authorize Chairman Greg Kaaz to hire a company to put together a site plan for a three-acre parcel in the business park.

Steve Jack said the plan will determine things such as where a building might fit on the property and how the land should be graded.

Jack is executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, which is a partner organization of the Port Authority.

"We’re really not able to sell that (property) unless we figure out how to deal with the drainage," Jack said.

Kaaz said the work is being done because of a potential client that is interested in the property.

Information about the potential client has not been made public.

