Staff from the Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the reopening of the new bridge over the Cedar Bluff reservoir along K-147 in Trego County.

Invited guests include Sen. Rick Billinger, Rep. Don Hineman, WaKeeney mayor Irene Dirks and members of the Smoky Hills Scenic Byway committee.

The event is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the south end of the Cedar Bluff reservoir bridge. From I-70, take the exit at mile marker 135 and travel south on K-147 approximately 16 miles. KDOT staff will direct people where to park.

Attendees must adhere to social distancing guidelines, and wear a mask if social distancing cannot be maintained.